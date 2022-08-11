Grants boost for Cork walking trails welcomed by TD

Gougane Barra in Cork is part of Slí Gaeltacht Mhúscraí, one of many Cork walking trails which could benefit from the new grant.

Walking trails throughout Cork which are managed by local community groups will be able to avail of a new grant which has just been announced.

The funding of between €1000 and €3000 will be available to ‘support and improve’ 446 walking trails around the country, 113 of which are in Cork.

Welcoming the funding, Cork North West TD Michael Creed said that walk was a great activity for families in Cork to enjoy the county’s ‘hidden gems’ this Summer.

"These trails also attract visitors to small businesses in our rural towns,” he said

“The community groups receiving the grant in Cork can use it to maintain, improve and promote its use to locals and visitors.

“This vital work is done by the groups which are known as Community Trail Management Organisations.

Community Trail Management Organisations are registered with Sport Ireland and work in conjunction with Cork County Council, Coillte and the Local Development Company (LDC) in maintaining their local trails.

The grant is coming from the Department of Rural Development and Minister Heather Humphreys said its aim was to keep these walking trails in top condition to support their use by both domestic and international visitors.

“Ireland’s first ever National Outdoor Recreation Strategy is currently being developed by my Department in conjunction with Comhairle na Tuaithe. “The strategy, which will be launched shortly, will provide a long term vision for the growth and development of outdoor recreation in Ireland.

“With the sunshine set to continue this week, I would encourage everybody, young and old, to get active and enjoy the wonderful walking trails we

have all across rural Ireland,” said Minister Humphreys.

Grant funding is being made available on a once off basis for community trail management organisations listed on the Sport Ireland Trails

Register only.

100% grant funding is being provided. There are 3 levels of grant funding available based on the length of the registered trail. Grant funding of €1,000 is available for trails less than 5km, €2,800 for trails between 5km and under 20km and €3,000 for trails over 20km.

The grant funding may be used towards to the cost of purchasing equipment, small scale maintenance and/or marketing/promotion of the registered trail.. Own labour costs will not be eligible under the Scheme.