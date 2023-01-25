Granting of planning permission for Mallow town centre residential development appealed to An Bord Pleanála

THE decision by Cork County Council to grant planning permission for a major residential development on a site at Emmett Street on the northern side of Mallow Town has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

In March of last year a planning application was submitted to council planners in the name of Mallow-based company Kidana for the demolition of structures on the site of the former Ted Twomey Electrical premises.

Under the plan these would be replaced by a trio of two and three storey blocks containing a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartment and duplex units.

A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) was submitted with the application, which also made provision for ancillary works including car and cycle parking, boundary treatments, landscaping and bin storage.

In December of last year, following three requests from the council for further information in relation to the proposal, it was granted conditional planning permission by the local authority.

However, it has emerged that two submissions against the granting of planning permission for the development have been lodged with the appeals board earlier this month

The An Bord Pleanála website lists these as being submitted in the name of Esther Luddy & other and Gerard and Kathleen Cremin.

However, it is not possible to see the scanned files containing the reasons behind the objections on the planning section of Cork County Council’s website as the service is currently unavailable.

An Bord Pleanála has said the case is due to be decided on or before May 15.

This is the second time that a planning application has been lodged with the council by Kidana Limited for a residential development on the Mallow site.

In June 2021 the company sought planning permission for the demolition of structures on the site, to be replaced by three buildings containing 28 units.

At the time the documents submitted argued that an application granted by Mallow Town Council in 2004 for 10 town houses on the site had ‘established the principle of residential development on the land’.

They said the proposal was consistent with policies on delivering ‘compact growth’ within existing urban built footprints and with models outlined in the regional Spacial Economic Strategy, where short travel time and ease of access via sustainable travel modes is achieved between where people live, work and access recreation and amenity services.

“Given the central location it is envisaged that residents will avail of sustainable modes of travel and, as a result, a limited amount of car parking is to be provided as part of the development,” it read.

The application further pointed out that all the proposed units “comfortably exceed” the minimum gross floor area requirements and “generous private open spaces have been allocated”.

However, more than 16 submission/objections were lodged with planners by local residents against the development, citing various reasons why they believed it should not be granted planning permission.

Issues of concern included that the development would be invasive and that its density and height would compromise the privacy of local residents, it was out of character with the surrounding environment, traffic safety and that the proposed access points at Humes Lane and Emmet Street would cause “significant disruption to already busy entrances”.

Planners cited two reasons for refusing the application, the first relating to the scale, density of the development, its proximity to site boundaries, the sites location within an architectural conservation area and the limited extent of on-site parking.

“It is considered that the proposed development would constitute an over-development of this inner residential site which would be out of character with the prevailing character and pattern of development in this historic residential area and which would have a significant adverse effect on the residential amenities of adjoining properties by virtue of overbearing visual impact and visual intrusion,” they wrote.

Planners further ruled the development did not provide an acceptable balance of housing types to achieve an appropriate housing mix in relation to this specific site and contravened the requirements in relation to an excessive provision of single bed units.

“The proposed development would therefore be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” they wrote.