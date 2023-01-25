Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Granting of planning permission for Mallow town centre residential development appealed to An Bord Pleanála

The plan made provision for a 22-unit residential development on the site of the former Ted Twomey Electrical premises (above) at Emmet Street. Expand

Close

The plan made provision for a 22-unit residential development on the site of the former Ted Twomey Electrical premises (above) at Emmet Street.

The plan made provision for a 22-unit residential development on the site of the former Ted Twomey Electrical premises (above) at Emmet Street.

The plan made provision for a 22-unit residential development on the site of the former Ted Twomey Electrical premises (above) at Emmet Street.

corkman

Bill Browne

THE decision by Cork County Council to grant planning permission for a major residential development on a site at Emmett Street on the northern side of Mallow Town has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

In March of last year a planning application was submitted to council planners in the name of Mallow-based company Kidana for the demolition of structures on the site of the former Ted Twomey Electrical premises.

Privacy