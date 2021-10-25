Govt to extend medical cert requirement for over 70s renewing driving licences to 75

The move has been welcomed by Cork North West TD Aindrias Moynihan (FF), who raised the issue in the Dáil with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

THE decision to raise the age limit for the mandatory provision of a medical report for people over 70 renewing their diving licences has been welcomed by Cork North West TD Aindrias Moynihan.

The issue was raised directly on the floor of the Dáil with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin by Deputy Moynihan (FF), who requested the age limit be increased from 70 to 75.

He said the extension of driver licences during the pandemic had been very helpful, but they now need to be renewed, pointing out that the requirement for over 70s to provide a medical certificate was creating extra work for GPs.

“It is also drawing vulnerable people into busy doctor surgeries at a time of the year when respiratory conditions are becoming more common, This is a huge burden on this cohort who just want to avoid crowded spaces for the moment,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“As the Taoiseach can imagine, this is a huge worry for people aged over 70 who are looking to renew their licence and stay mobile. I am asking that the Government push out the need for a medical certificate to a later age to reduce the burden and streamline the process,” he added.

In reply An Taoiseach pointed out that in January, as a result of the Covid pandemic, temporary provision had been made allowing over 70s to renew their licence without the need for a medical certificate, providing they had no specified illness and were not applying for a truck or bus licence. This was extended until June of this year.

Deputy Martin said that a proposal to raise the age for the mandatory medical certificate to 75 was currently under consideration by the Road Safety Authority and is expected to be introduced on December 1.

Welcoming the development, Deputy Moynihan said the renewal of licences had been a “big issue for people locally for a long time”.

“This will be hugely of benefit to drivers over 70 and will ease their worries with having to get a medical report on their renewals. The age increase will reduce the burden on everybody and help to streamline the process,” said Deputy Moynihan.