Gougane very special to Cork people

One of several windfarms surrounding the Gaeltacht village of Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh.

An Bórd Pleanála has given planning permission for a controversial windfarm with turbines which will be higher than most of west Cork and higher than the Spire in Dublin.

CORK County Council Mayor Gillian Coughlan has suggested that she would argue in favour of the authority lending its support to the local community in Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh as it considers a legal challenge to a Bórd Pleanála decision to allow a seven turbine windfarm to locate on the slopes overlooking Gougane Barra.

Speaking to The Corkman following the decision which overturned an initial refusal by Cork County Council of the application by Wingleaf Renewable Energy, Cllr Coughlan said that the Múscraí Gaeltacht beauty spot was a very special place to people in Cork.

“When you read the submissions sent into Cork County Council and the refusal documents state exactly what the issues were, it is a beautiful scenic area.

