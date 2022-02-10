Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.3°C Dublin

Gougane very special to Cork people

An Bórd Pleanála has given planning permission for a controversial windfarm with turbines which will be higher than most of west Cork and higher than the Spire in Dublin. Expand
One of several windfarms surrounding the Gaeltacht village of Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh. Expand
Cllr Gillian Coughlan, Mayor of Cork County Council Expand

Close

An Bórd Pleanála has given planning permission for a controversial windfarm with turbines which will be higher than most of west Cork and higher than the Spire in Dublin.

An Bórd Pleanála has given planning permission for a controversial windfarm with turbines which will be higher than most of west Cork and higher than the Spire in Dublin.

One of several windfarms surrounding the Gaeltacht village of Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh.

One of several windfarms surrounding the Gaeltacht village of Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan, Mayor of Cork County Council

Cllr Gillian Coughlan, Mayor of Cork County Council

/

An Bórd Pleanála has given planning permission for a controversial windfarm with turbines which will be higher than most of west Cork and higher than the Spire in Dublin.

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

CORK County Council Mayor Gillian Coughlan has suggested that she would argue in favour of the authority lending its support to the local community in Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh as it considers a legal challenge to a Bórd Pleanála decision to allow a seven turbine windfarm to locate on the slopes overlooking Gougane Barra.

Speaking to The Corkman following the decision which overturned an initial refusal by Cork County Council of the application by Wingleaf Renewable Energy, Cllr Coughlan said that the Múscraí Gaeltacht beauty spot was a very special place to people in Cork.

“When you read the submissions sent into Cork County Council and the refusal documents state exactly what the issues were, it is a beautiful scenic area.

READ MORE ON PAGES 3 and 13

This is Cork Newsletter

Cork's essential reads in local news and sport, straight to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy