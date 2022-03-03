Cork

Gold medal for Peadar

The annual Hibernia College conferring ceremony which was held at Dublin's Convention Centre. Photo Fennell Photography / Copyright 2022

The annual Hibernia College conferring ceremony which was held at Dublin&rsquo;s Convention Centre. Photo Fennell Photography / Copyright 2022

The annual Hibernia College conferring ceremony which was held at Dublin’s Convention Centre. Photo Fennell Photography / Copyright 2022

The annual Hibernia College conferring ceremony which was held at Dublin’s Convention Centre. Photo Fennell Photography / Copyright 2022

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

GAELTACHT teaching graduate Peadar Cronin from Ballyvourney had double cause for celebration after achieving ‘top of his class’ status at the annual Hibernia College conferring ceremony which was held at Dublin’s Convention Centre recently.

In addition to receiving his Masters qualification, Peadar was honoured with An Duais Ghaeilge urraithe ag Gael Linn – the Gael Linn Irish prize, for achieving the highest grade in Irish in his cohort on the Primary programme.

A teacher at Banteer National School, Peadar was amongst 900 graduates from all 26 counties to graduate with Primary or Post-Primary teaching qualifications from Hibernia College.

Congratulating Peadar and other graduates, who she described as ‘innovative, collaborative and highly competent,’ Dr Mary Kelly, Academic Dean at Hibernia College, said all in attendance “will make a valuable contribution to their chosen profession and to the students they teach.”

Hibernia College offers online courses for prospective teachers.

