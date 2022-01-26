Gobnait celebrates 100th birthday in style

Gobnait Twomey celebrated her 100th birthday at a special party and was thrilled to receive €2,540 in a congratulatory message from President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

Congratulations are extended to a much loved member of the Millstreet Community, Gobnait Twomey, on celebrating her 100th birthday recently. Well known in Murphy’s Terrace and beyond, the elegant centenarian was surrounded by family and friends on a red letter day as birthday celebrations hit full swing.

From a milestone birthday to remember, amongst the best wishes was a congratulatory message from President of Ireland Michael D Higgins. And, for good measure, Gobnait received the Centenarian Bounty of €2,540, the pleasant task of undertaking the presentation was undertaken by Parish Priest Canon John Fitzgerald.

On a memorable occasion, neighbours and friends made their way to Gobnait’s home to extend congratulations on such an historic occasion.