Global exiles send video cards home to Gaeltacht

CANCELLED flights home from all parts of the world amid growing restrictions on travel globally due to the pandemic have prompted the Gaeltacht community of Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh to organise a You Tube video link up with its exiles around the planet.

The Coiste Forbartha in Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh sent out a call a number of weeks ago asking emigrants from the village wherever they were around the world to record short video messages to send home to their families, neighbours and friends.

And the responses came in from Calgary in Canada, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Melbourne and Sydney in Australia, New York, London and all points in between.

Treasa and Rebecca Ní Argáin from Eachros are in Melbourne and they sent their greetings along with children Arthur and baby Séamus: “We’d love to be home but it’s not possible this year.

“We’re looking forward to getting home next year and meeting you all for a few pints in Shortens.”

In Edinburgh, Muireann Ní Argáin from Na Curraithe was planning to travel home for Christmas this year but fate intervened.

“Alas I got a positive COVID test a couple of days ago and now that’s not possible.

“I want to send my best wishes and love to my family and friends and the people of Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh and witht he help of God I will succeed in getting home soon,” she said from her home in the Scottish capital.

Ann Cronin from The Lodge in Carraig an Dobhaire is currently in Doha in Qatar where she reports daily temperatures of 30 degrees. Aylesbury in England is the home of Geraldine Ring from Bán a’ Teampaill and she took the opportunity to send greetings home with a promise to try and make a visit soon.

The video, Físeán na Nollag, is mostly in Irish and features performances of Christmas carols by Banna Phíob Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh and the local choir and its production was supported by Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí.