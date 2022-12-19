Girlfriend of injured Cork soldier appeals for prayers

Joanne Padden and Trooper Shane Kearney. The Killeagh man is recovering from a serious injury received when the convoy he was part of in Lebanon was attacked last week.

The girlfriend of Trooper Shane Kearney has appealed for prayers for the Irish soldier injured while on UN duty in Lebanon last week.

Trooper Kearney suffered a serious head injury when the convoy he was part of came under attack. Private Seán Rooney was killed in the same attack which occurred when the two armoured vehicle UN convoy came under fire. They had been bringing two soldiers to Beirut Airport to fly home for family funerals.

Private Kearney’s remains were flown into Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnell on Monday morning after an overnight flight from Beirut.

Joanne Padden, who hails from Belmullet in Co. Mayo, is the girlfriend of Trooper Kearney. On her Facebook profile, Ms Padden, who is a UL Criminology graduate and studying for the Bar, appealed for good wishes for Shane.

"Keep our beautiful Shane in your thoughts and prayers,” she wrote in posts with pictures of the couple.

She also posted a link to a performance by Sligo singer Tommy Fleming of his song ‘Isle of Hope’.

The latest reports about the condition of Trooper Kearney is that his condition remains critical.

A vigil was held in Shane Kearney’s home village of Killeagh on Thursday evening to pray for the family of Private Rooney and for Trooper Kearney’s recovery.

His father, Paudie, lit a special candle of hope at the vigil as Fr Tim Hazelwood urged everyone to pray for the young man's recovery and for the Rooney family who are grieving a terrible loss.

Hundreds gathered outside the Church of St John the Baptist in Killeagh, many carrying candles.

The crowd included hundreds of locals as well as Defence Forces and UN veterans who had travelled from all across Munster to show their support of the Kearney family.

Members of the Organisation of National Ex-Servicemen (ONE) and Irish United Nations Veterans Association (IUNVA) were in attendance.

Fr Hazelwood said the incident had shocked everyone locally.

"When things are tough, God is by our side and that is our prayer for Shane here tonight," he said.

"This is a service of hope and we pray for Shane's recovery and I would invite Paudie to light a candle of hope as we all pray for Shane."

Killeagh GAA Chairman Ger Scully said the Kearney family were held in very high esteem locally and everyone in the community was determined to support them.

Killeagh is near the home of Cork East TD James O'Connor and he said everyone locally was praying for the soldiers and their families.

Deputy O'Connor played juvenile hurling with Shane.

"It has been a huge shock for everyone in the community," he said.

"This is a small tightknit community and everyone here will rally to support the family and everyone impacted by this."

Shane was a talented hurler with Killeagh GAA and competed for them at juvenile level.

His father is a respected GAA referee in east Cork and deeply involved in Killeagh GAA club.

Locals said the family was hugely respected in the area and everyone was now praying for Shane's recovery and safe return home.

Former Cork GAA Chairperson Tracey Kennedy - a close friend of the Kearney family - said everyone locally was praying for Shane.

"Shane is a dear family friend of ours and his parents would appreciate all prayers for his recovery," she said.