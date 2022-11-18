Gardaí warn online shoppers about doorstep ‘parcel pirates’

The increase in online transactions and deliveries at this time of the year can offer opportunist thieves chances they see as being too good to walk away from.

WITH Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the traditionally busy festive shopping season looming large on the horizon, Gardaí have offered some timely advice to online shoppers to ensure the do not fall victim to opportunist thieves.

Fermoy-based crime prevention officer Sgt John Kelly’s warning comes following an increase in reports of parcels being stolen from the doorsteps of homes.

Speaking to Patricia Messenger on her C103 ‘Cork Today’ show, Sgt Kelly said he was aware of a recent particular incident in Fermoy where a parcel was brazenly stolen from outside an apartment by a doorstep ‘parcel pirate’

“While I would encourage people to shop locally to keep the Main Streets of our towns alive and busy, inevitably there will be some items that can’t be bought locally and people will have to go online for them,” said Sgt Kelly.

With this in mind, he advised people to put in place a plan to make sure parcels are not left unattended on doorsteps for long periods of time, providing an opportunity some thieves view as being too tempting to walk away from.

“I saw one incident this week there was a package was left at the front door of an apartment in Fermoy and someone was seen taking it just a few minutes after it was delivered,” said Sgt Kelly.

“If you are buying something online make sure is will be delivered to a place where someone is present. If that is not possible, arrange to have it delivered to a place where it can be kept safely and collected afterwards,” he added.

Sgt Kelly said that while parcel theft was not a particularly new phenomenon, online buying has become more popular in recent years, something thieves were only too well aware of.

“We have seen incidents before, particularly in the lead up to Christmas. I remember one in Youghal last year where it seemed a car was actually following a delivery driver. They would see a package left inside a patio door, take it and we would get a call afterwards,” said Sgt Kelly.

“To these thieves its like a lucky dip as they have no idea what’s in the parcel. Ideally, people should operate a buddy system with a neighbour or friend to make sure they do not fall victim to this kind of opportunist theft,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gardaí have also urged homeowners to ‘lock up and light up’ over the winter season..

“Burglaries traditionally rise during the longer winter nights. Locking up and lighting up over the coming months could be the difference between making your home safe and making your home vulnerable. It’s as simple as that,” said Sgt Kelly.

“As the days get shorter, simple steps have been proven to deter burglars, such as using an alarm, using timer switches to turn on lights, storing keys away from windows and letterboxes as well as having a lock up routine for all doors and windows,” he added.