Gardaí urge public to ‘lock-up and light-up’ over the winter

The level of home burglaries can increase by up to 20% over the winter months.

‘Lock-up and light-up’.

That’s the message from Gardaí as they launched the latest phase of ‘Operation Thor’, an anti-burglary initiative aimed at addressing the rise in burglaries and associated crimes over the winter months.

Statistics show that with the advent of darker evenings comes a corresponding rise in burglaries, with anecdotal evidence suggesting this increase could be as high as 20 per cent during the winter months, when daylight hours are at their lowest level.

Gardaí say that, at this time of the year, many burglaries are committed between the hours of 4pm and 9pm, with Thursday, Friday and Saturday the most likely days for homes to be broken into.

While the introduction of Operation Thor in 2015 has successfully reduced the rate of winter burglaries, Fermoy-based Garda Inspector Ann Marie Twomey urged members of the public to take the necessary precautions to ensure they do not become another victim of this type of opportunistic crime.

“A residential burglary has a particularly devastating affect on its victims. Through the winter phase of Operation Thor An Garda Siochána will continue to focus efforts on interrupting and preventing burglary and related crime and to impact on the activities of criminals involved,” said Inspector Twomey.

“Over the winter months, targeted activity across the Cork North Garda division will include checkpoints, increased patrolling in burglary hot-spots and the provision of crime-prevention advice. We are also seeking the public’s assistance, if people are concerned about anything at all, they should ring us,” she added.

Inspector Twomey said data from the Garda Analysis Service has shown that one third of burglars gain access to houses through the front door.

“In one out of every five cases, burglars gain access through an unsecured door or window, and jewellery and cash remain the most stolen items,” said Inspector Twomey.

She said that taking simple measures such as making sure all doors and windows are locked when going out; making it appear as though a house is occupied by leaving lights on or using timer switches; using an alarm and storing keys away from windows are vitally important tools to be used against burglars.

“Taking these simple steps will lessen a home’s vulnerability, deter burglars and protect homes. More information and advice on how to protect your homes is available at www.garda.ie,” said Inspector Twomey. “Being burgled is a highly stressful experience, and we are hoping that, by raising awareness of some simple crime prevention measures such as locking up and lighting up, less people will have to endure the pain of being burgled this winter,” she added.