Gardaí to prepare file for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to death of man stabbed in north Cork

GARDAÍ are to prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) following the release of a 47-year-old woman who had been detained for questioning over the death of a man at a house in Buttevant earlier this year.

The woman was arrested last Thursday morning at a house in the Cork City suburb of Ballyphehane and taken to Mallow Garda station.

She was subsequently questioned in relation to the death of father-of-six Christy Aherne, who was discovered with a stab wound in a house at O’Brien Terrace in Buttevant on the night of Thursday, March 24.

The woman was held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows for the detention of a suspect for up to 24-hours.

She was released from Garda custody shortly before 7.30pm on Friday evening, with Gardaí confirming a file will now be prepared for the DPP

Paramedics called to the house in March found Mr Aherne, a native of Gurranabraher in Cork City, unconscious in a downstairs room and despite frantic efforts to treat his injury the 61-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A subsequent post-mortem undertaken at the Cork University Hospital by assistant state pathologist determined Mr Aherne had suffered a violent death.

However, it was not clear at the time how Mr Aherne received the stab wound and Gardaí were waiting on the results of toxicology rest on samples taken from his remains during the post-mortem to determine the course of their investigation.

It is believed the have been furnished with the results of those tests and they suspect Mr Aherne died as a result of an assault by another person and that the wound was not self-inflicted.

Gardaí believe Mr Aherne was assaulted in the house by a person known to him as there was no indication that someone had forced their way into the building.

A number of knives recovered at the house were sent away for forensic examination to ascertain if they might offer any indication as to how Mr Aherne received the fatal injury.

CCTV footage from the vicinity was also recovered and examined in a bid to establish Mr Aherne’s movements on the night of the attack and possibly identify anyone who may have entered his home on the night in question.