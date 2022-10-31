Gardaí to hold event marking the centenary of Civic Guard deployment to Cork City

The Garda Band will lead the centenary celebrations marking the deployment of the Civic Guard to Cork City on Wednesday, November 9, 1922.

A CENTURY after the deployment of the Civic Guard to Cork City the event will be re-enacted by Gardaí during an event taking place on Wednesday, November 9.

Entitled ‘Celebrating 100-years of Keeping People Safe’, The Cork City Divisional Centenary event will get underway at 3pm when the Irish Naval ship LE James Joyce will berth at Kennedy Quay with a contingent of Gardaí.

A centenary parade comprised of the Garda Band, Ceremonial Unit, Mounted Unit, Gardaí, Garda staff and retired members will then leave the quayside and pass through Albert Quay, Clontarf Street, Anglesea Street and onto the School of Music building on Union Quay.

A plaque will then be unveiled to mark the first location of the Civic guard to Cork City on November 9, 1922.

The parade will then make its way along Union Quay to Anglesea Street, where another plaque will be unveiled at the entrance to the Garda station commemorating the members who lost their lives in the line of duty in the Cork City, formerly East Riding, division.

A Garda spokesperson said this would be a major historical event for the Cork City Garda division.

“We are inviting members of the public to come along and enjoy the re-enactment of the Civic Guard deployed to Cork City on November 9, 1922,” said the spokesperson.

“A special invitation goes out to all the relatives, family and friends of Garda members who served in Cork City past and present,” they added.