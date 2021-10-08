Gardaí seize 4.5kg of cannabis in Macroom

A MAN remains in custody and investigations are continuing following the seizure of almost five kilos of cannabis herb at a property in Macroom by Gardaí on Thursday.

Gardaí executed a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 and cannabis herb which was vacuum packed and ready for distribution was located. It has an estimated street value of approximately €80,000 (subject to analysis).

One man in his mid 50s was arrested during the search and was taken to Bandon Garda station. He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.