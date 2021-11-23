Gardaí seek silver BMW following Kanturk burglary and collision

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at a Kanturk home on Monday afternoon, after which the gang suspected to be behind the break-in were involved in a high-speed road traffic accident.

Gardaí say the owner of the house Mill View Road area of Kanturk arrived home in the afternoon to find their home had been burgled and a large sum of cash and jewellery taken.

A Garda spokesperson told The Corkman that silver Series 3 type BMW registration 11-D-39144, which Gardaí know to be a false number plate, had been identified as acting in a suspicious manner in the Kanturk area on Monday.

It is understood the following the burglary car in question was travelling at high-speed along a narrow country road at Windmill, Churchtown when it was in collision with a jeep.

The spokesperson said the BMW did a U-turn manoeuvre and was last seen heading in the Liscarroll direction.

“There were four male occupants in the car, each of whom were wearing hoods or balaclavas and peaked caps. There would have been some damage caused to the driver’s side front bumper of the silver BMW, which may be of assistance in helping trace it down,” said the spokesperson.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been the Mill View area or Kanturk town between 3.25pm and 4.10pm or in the Churchtown area between 4.20pm and 4.40pm and who may be able to help in their ongoing investigation to make contact.

“The speed and erratic manner in which the BMW was travelling may well have attracted the attention of pedestrians and other road users. We will be looking at CCTV footage from around the areas and would in particular be appealing to motorists who may have dash-cam footage shot in the vicinity during the times mentioned to contact us,” said the spokesperson.

“Anyone who may have information relating to the burglary and subsequent road traffic incident is asked to contact Kanturk Garda station on 029 20680, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” the added.