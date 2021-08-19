Gardai preparing file for DPP in relation to deaths of three Mitchelstown brothers

GARDAI have confirmed they are preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to the deaths of three Mitchelstown brothers last February.

The bodies of Willie Hennesey (66) and Paddy Hennessey (60) were discovered on the family farm at Curraghgorm, roughly three-miles outside Mitchelstown, shortly before midnight on February 25.

The body of their younger brother Johnny (59) was recovered from the nearby River Funshion the following morning after his car was found parked in Killacluig churchyard following a massive Garda manhunt.

Gardaí believe he had killed his two brothers with an axe in the family farmyard the previous evening. While it is believed the triple tragedy was sparked by a dispute over the family farm, the exact motive still remains unclear.

A senior Garda spokesperson told The Corkman that despite the main suspect no longer being alive, they were still obliged to send a file to the DPP detailing their investigation as a matter of formality.

“This is not an unusual course of action in these kinds of incidents as it allows for an independent assessment of the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the three brothers,” said the spokesperson.

“Once that has been formally completed the DPP a date will be decided for the holding of an inquest into the three deaths,” they added.