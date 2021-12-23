Gardaí looking for burglary witnesses

GARDAÍ are appealing for assistance from the public in helping to track down a group of men behind what has been described as an ‘aggravated burglary’ at a house in Charleville last Sunday evening.

The incident took place at around 5pm after a number of males forced their way into the house at Deerpark View in the town.

It is understood the gang had searched the house before they were disturbed and fled the scene in a denim-blue Opel Astra with an 08 KY or 09 KY registration plate.

Gardaí in Charleville are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

“We are asking that any road users who were travelling in the Charleville area on Sunday between 4.30pm and 5.15pm, and may have camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to Gardaí,” said a spokesperson.

“Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Charleville Garda station on 063 21770, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” they added.