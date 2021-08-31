Gardaí issue appeal for information

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious singe vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorbike, at Nohoval Upper near Knocknagree in north Cork at approximately 6:30pm on Saturday evening. The driver of the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition was being described as serious. There were no other injuries reported at the scene. The road had to be closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene. Local diversions were put in place. “Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Macroom Garda station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station