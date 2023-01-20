Cork

Gardaí in north Cork town investigating alleged assault of colleague

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

Gardaí in Fermoy are investigating an incident in which a colleague was allegedly assaulted in the north Cork town on Thursday evening.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at approximately 6pm on Oliver Plunkett in the town.  An anti-immigration protest was taking place in the area at the time. 

