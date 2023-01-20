Gardaí in north Cork town investigating alleged assault of colleague

Gardaí in Fermoy are investigating an incident in which a colleague was allegedly assaulted in the north Cork town on Thursday evening.
The incident is alleged to have occurred at approximately 6pm on Oliver Plunkett in the town. An anti-immigration protest was taking place in the area at the time.
A video has been circulated on social media by anti-immigration protesters. The video depicts the alleged incident involving a plain clothes member of the Garda Síochána.
In a statement issued by the Gardaí, it is reported: “Gardaí in Fermoy are investigating an assault on a member of An Garda Síochána that occurred on Oliver Plunkett Hill, Fermoy, at approximately 6pm yesterday evening, Thursday,January 19, 2023.
"No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing”
It is understood that the Garda who was allegedly assaulted did not require medical treatment.