Gardaí in Cork issue warning to public over rogue traders

Members of the public have been urged to check the credentials of people claiming to be legitimate tradespeople calling to their doors.

GARDAÍ have warned the public to be on their guard against unscrupulous scammers calling to homes and farms claiming to be legitimate contractors licenced to undertake outside works.

Fermoy-based crime prevention officer Sgt John Kelly said there have been numerous reports over recent weeks of scammers charging people large amounts of money for undertaking “shoddy” jobs – and in some instances taking payments for work they have no intention of undertaking in the first place.

Sgt Kelly said that while this was by no means a new problem, people are still getting caught out by rogue operators – in some instances on multiple occasions.

“I would say this kind of thing happens predominantly in rural and isolated areas where the scammers deliberately target older and more vulnerable people. They will often try to put their victims at ease by claiming to have done work for a neighbour, when in fact this all too often not the case,” said Sgt Kelly.

“It’s very easy for them to rock up to a door claiming to have painted a building, repaired a shed of fixed guttering for Johnny Murphy down the road and that Johnny was delighted with the work,” he added.

Sgt Kelly said it was vitally important people did not take cold callers on face value and go to the trouble of checking them out before agreeing let them undertake any works on their property.

“Our advice to people who need work done would be in the first instance make sure the contractors are well-known and come recommended. If a caller claims to have done work for a neighbour contact the neighbour to find out if the job was done properly or even done at all,” he said.

“While Gardaí will respond to complaints, a difficulty we can encounter relating to shoddy work is that it is that we get involved afterwards when it becomes an issue of one person’s word against another and it moves into the realm of civil not criminal law,” he added.

Sgt Kelly said it was not unusual for people to get caught out by a scammer on more than one occasion.

“It happens more frequently than people might think. These con artists can intimidate vulnerable or alternatively have a great line of patter, lulling people into a false sense of security. They can also be adept at reinventing themselves, for example as legitimate hedge trimmers of landscapers,” Said Sgt Kelly.

“People also need to ensure that any contractor they use is properly insured. If an uninsured person is injured working while on your there could be liability issues that could have huge financial repercussions,” he warned.