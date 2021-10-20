Gardaí highlight dangers posed by illegal fireworks

AHEAD of the bank-holiday weekend and Halloween Gardaí have highlighted the danger posed by black-market fireworks, warning they have the potential to cause horrific and potentially life-changing injuries.

The warning comes as Gardaí launched a crackdown on the illegal sale, possession and use of fireworks, saying law breakers could face hefty penalties if caught and prosecuted.

Fermoy-based Garda Sergeant John Kelly said it was often the case that fireworks sold illegally in Ireland are all too often of a poor standard and have the potential to cause serious harm to people and property.

An average of 20-people each year need hospital treatment for firework related injuries, some of which has resulted in people having to have fingers or even hands amputated.

“Each year, many people including children, suffer horrendous injuries caused by fireworks including burns, loss of limbs and serious eye injuries. On top of that, they can cause terrible distress to elderly people and family pets and damage property if they continue to burn after landing,” said Sgt Kelly.

“People who sell them out of the back of vans do not care about the damage they can cause. All they are interested in is making a quick buck, regardless of the potentially devastating consequences their actions may have,” he added.

Sgt Kelly said fireworks can set off alarms placing unnecessary demands on Garda resources at what can often be a very busy period of the year for them.

“We clamp down on the sale and use of illegal fireworks for very good reasons. They are a nuisance and pose a serious risk to the health and safety of not just those using them but also innocent members of the public,” he said.

“We would urge anyone with information on the sale or use of fireworks to contact their Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”