A body of a man in his early 60s was discovered at a house in the north Cork town of Buttevant on Thursday night.

The body was removed from the scene and transferred to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem examination was to be carried out.

Gardaí are awaiting the results of the examination to determine the course of their investigation.