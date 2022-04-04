Gardaí appeal for witnesses after two men seriously injured in Clonakilty collision

Two men in their 30s have been seriously injured following a two-vehicle collision in Cork on Sunday.

One of the men is in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital while the second man was also seriously injured and was also taken to CUH.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the serious collision which occurred on the N71 at Tullineasky, Clonakilty, at approximately 9.30pm last night.

Two vehicles collided and as a result, a 35-year-old male driver of the first vehicle is in a critical condition in CUH.

The male driver (31) of the second vehicle was also seriously injured and taken to Cork University Hospital and remains in a serious condition.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any person who was on the N71 on the night of Sunday night between 9.15pm and 9.40pm is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Similarly, any road users who were travelling in the area of the N71 at this time and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Clonakilty Garda Station on (023)8821570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.