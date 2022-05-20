Gardaí appeal for information about missing man (26)

Gardaí are appealing to the members of the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 26-year-old Cork man who is missing.

Christopher Dunne has been missing from his home in the Ballinaspittle area since yesterday, Thursday, May 19.

Christopher is described as being 5’ 11” in height with a slim build.

He has black hair and brown eyes and is believed to be wearing a dark top, blue jeans and blue slip on runners/shoes.

Christopher was last seen in the Old Head area of Garrettstown and Gardaí and Christopher’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.