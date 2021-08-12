Garda warning after spate of catalytic converters thefts in North Cork area

GARDAÍ have once gain urged people to ‘park smart’ following a spate of thefts of catalytic converters from cars in the North Cork area over recent weeks.

This is not the first time thefts of this kind have been reported in the region, with incidents reported in Buttevant, Mitchelstown and Fermoy in recent years.

Speaking to John Paul McNamara on the C103 Cork Today show, Fermoy-based crime-prevention officer Sergeant John Kelly said the trend “seemed to be back in a big way”.

This after reports of thefts of converters from a particular make and model of car occurred in Nadd, Milford, Churchtown, Charleville and Ballyclough over the space of four days at the tail-end of last month.

“In all of these cases, it was older Toyota Yaris-type cars that were targeted,” said Sgt Kelly.

“Aside from the fact that this is a considerable inconvenience to the owners of these cars, there is also the fact that it can cost up to €700 to replace a stolen catalytic converter. When you are talking about cars dating back as far as the late ‘90s, that is often more than the car itself is worth so, in effect, the vehicle is a write-off,” he added.

Sgt Kelly said that, around the time of the theft in Nadd on July 27, a blue Skoda car was seem acting suspiciously in the area.

“Unfortunately, we do not have a more precise description of that car. What I would say is that the thieves seem to have done their homework in advance and know the exact locations of the target cars. Then then come two or three cars in a single night,” said Sgt Kelly.

“In the hands of people with even a rudimentary knowledge of mechanics and the right tools, the converter unit can be removed from the engine compartment of a car within a matter of minutes,” he added.

Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that converts pollutants into less harmful emissions, and without one, a car will not pass its NCT test.

Gardaí have said that thefts of catalytic converters have rocketed, with gangs cashing in on the price of precious metals contained within the units.

For example, rhodium and palladium, two of the most common metals contained within the units, have risen hugely in value and can often trade at higher prices than gold.

“I would say to the owners of older Toyota Yaris cars, and indeed any car owner, to ‘park safe’ where possible and make it as difficult as possible for these thieves to operate,” said Sgt Kelly.

He said there had even been recorded incidents of robberies at scrap yards where a large number of the units have been collected and stored.

Similarly, car dealerships have also been targeted, including one particular incident where up to 30 units were removed from cars parked in the forecourt of one dealership.

“In instances such as this, it is likely the units are being stolen for export,” said Sgt Kelly.