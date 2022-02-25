Cork

Garda investigation continues following discovery of counterfeit notes in Newmarket

Close

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

A GARDA investigation is continuing following the discovery of a substantial amount of fake notes during a search in Newmarket.

The search of a house was carried out in Newmarket on Monday by Gardaí who are carrying out an ongoing investigation into the use of counterfeit notes in the Kanturk area.  

"An amount of counterfeit notes to the value of approximately €1495 were recovered from this premises,” sajd a Garda statement released to The Corkman.

"No arrests have been made at this time. This investigation is ongoing.”

