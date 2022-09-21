Garda centenary celebrations held in Mallow

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan and Irene Kirby lay a wreath at the door of the original Mallow Garda Barrack in O’Brien Street last Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí from various division march up O’Brien Street for the wreath laying at the original Mallow Garda Barracks.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan takes the salute as Ann Luddy sings Amhrain na bhFiann at the Garda Centenary ceremony at Mallow Garda Station last Sunday afternoon.

Gardai pictured at the ceremony in Bowling Green on Sunday.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan and Cllr James Kennedy ,Chairman of the Kanturk -Mallow Municipal District unveil a plaque at Mallow Garda Station to mark the 100th anniversary of the force.

Inspector Miriam McGuire speaking at the unveiling last Sunday at Bowling Green. Photos by Eugene Cosgrove.

A little bit of history was recalled and brought to mind last Sunday afternoon as Mallow marked the 100th anniversary of the formation of the force in Mallow.

At 2pm, St. Mary’s Church was the venue for a special Mass with celebrant Monsignor O’Brien to mark the occasion.

During Mass, several readers were involved and past members and deceased members were not forgotten in a poignant ceremony.

After Mass, over 60 people - which included uniformed and plain clothers members as well as retired Gardai and families - marched to O’Brien Street where a wreath was laid at the door of the original Garda barracks.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan and Irene Kirby performed this brief ceremony before the group marched on to the present Garda staion at Bowling Green.

Inspector Miriam McGuire welcomed all to this ceremony and introduced Chief Superintendent Cadogan who spke about the history of the Gardai in Mallow and paid tribute to the present and past members for their dedication in life keeping law and order.

Chairman of the Kanturk - Mallow Municipal Council Cllr James Kennedy also addressed those present and thanked the Gardai for their work over the years for the safety of the community.

The ceremony ended with Ann Luddy singing Amhràn na bhFiann.

Later in the nearby Hibernaian Hotel a medal ceremony took place with all Gardai being recipients as well as retired members and the families of deceased members were also presented with medals.