Gaeltacht to host global gathering of Gobnaits

People in Baile Mhúirne and throughout Ireland have prayed at the shrine of St. Gobnait in Baile Mhúirne for more than a milennium.

IF your name is Gobnait or Abbey or a variation, then you’re cordially invited to the first global gathering of Gobnaits which takes place on St. Gobnait’s Day, Saturday next, in the Gaeltacht village of Baile Mhúirne.

The event is the brainchild of Gaeltacht Mhúscraí language planning officer Eibhlín Ní Lionáird. It starts with a cultural walk at the shrine at 1.30pm and at 4pm all the Gobnaits will gather in the Abbey Hotel for a cup of tea and a chat where they will be joined on zoom by their namesakes from all over the world.