Gaeltacht student gets ‘Onóir na Gaeilge’ in UCC

Seán Ó Laoi of Ionad na Gaeilge Labhartha presents Caitríona Ní Chonaill, the editor of Breac Iris, and student of Irish in UCC with the ‘Onóir na Gaeilge’ award at a recent event.

A GAELTACHT Mhúscraí student has been awarded the ‘Onóir na Gaeilge’ prize due to her work as an advocate of the Irish language on the UCC campus as well as editing an Irish language magazine.

Caitríona Ní Chonaill, a past pupil of Coláiste Ghobnatan in Baile Mhúirne and Scoil Laictín Naofa in Cill na Martra, had a hectic week in terms of accepting honours as she also won the Student Media Award prize for Irish language written journalism.

The Third Year Arts student, who hopes to study for a Masters following her graduation later this Summer, was the editor of Iris Breac, the annual magazine of the UCC Irish language society, An Chuallacht.

She also received an Aras Uí Thuama scholarship. This is awarded to students who do outstanding work to promote the Irish language during their time in UCC.

Aras Uí Thuama is a dedicated residence for students who wish to use Irish in their everyday student life.

Applications for a place in the residence, which is located close to the Lee Fields, are open at present and until May 20. The apartments are often referred to as the Gaeltacht of the University.