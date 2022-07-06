Gaeltacht still doesn’t have sergeant: TD

The Garda Station in Baile Mhúirne is waiting three years for a sergeant to be appointed.

THE failure to appoint a sergeant to the Múscraí Gaeltacht Garda station of Baile Mhúirne for three years since the retirement of the previous sergeant has been raised in the Dáil by Cork North West TD, Aindrias Moynihan.

The Fianna Fáil deputy raised the matter as a topical question on Wednesday to a near empty Dáil and, in response, Frank Feighan TD, the Minister of State in the Department of Justice, said that the issue was a matter for the Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, rather than the Minister for Justice.

“I do think that two to three years is a long time to be waiting for a sergeant to be appointed,” Minister Feighan conceded.

In his remarks, Deputy Moynihan said the vacancy arose in 2019 when the former Sergeant Con Lynch reached retirement age.

“The Garda authorities would have been aware of the then sergeant’s approaching retirement,” said Deputy Moynihan. “I understand there were ongoing efforts to recruit a sergeant but these did not prove successful.”

Deputy Moynihan said the matter had been raised numerous times during local Joint Policing Committee meetings at local level.

One of the main issues is the need to appoint an Irish speaker to fill the vacancy in the Múscraí Gaeltacht station.

“There was a panel of suitable sergeants put together last winter and some appointments were made in the spring - however no appointment was made to fill the vacancy in Baile Mhúirne,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“The Coimisnéir Teanga has completed a report giving an account of the failure of the Gardaí to serve adequately the people of the Gaeltacht and because of ongoing frustration, he has placed that report before the Oireachtas.

“That’s the most critical step the Coimisnéir Teanga can take.”

Deputy Moynihan said the Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, has come before the Oireachtas Committee on the Gaeltacht and Irish Language and Commissioner Harris acknowledged that there were difficulties in recruiting people with Irish but that these were being addressed.

“Despite all this, and despite a panel being in place since winter of last year, there’s been no appoinment made in Baile Mhúirne,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“Other appointments have been made since spring, but yet no appointment has been made in Baile Mhúirne even though the Garda Commissioner tells us the Irish language community is important.

“The ongoing vacancy tells us all we need to know.”