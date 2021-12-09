Gaeltacht firm fired up for Irish language classes

A WORLD leading boiler manufacturer based in the Údarás na Gaeltachta estate in Baile Mhic Íre is blazing a trail by providing Irish language classes for its workforce.

A recent series of classes as Gaeilge has fired up the team at the Baile Mhic Íre plant and bosses are saying that it’s due to the emphasis on conversational Irish rather than the dreaded ‘Modh Coinníollach/the conditional clause’

Mark Doyle, General Manager of Firebird who attends the weekly class said: “Our Gaeltacht heritage is something we take great pride in. ‘An rogha is fearr’ is part of our company tagline so it was a natural decision for us to bring that use of the Irish language deeper into our work and to support our colleagues to get back in touch with using and speaking Irish if they had a desire to do so.”

“We’re really delighted with the feedback and engagement so far. It’s certainly brought a new and very positive dimension to our workplace.”