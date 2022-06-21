GAA president turns sod for Kilmurry club

Larry McCarthy, Uachtarán GAA, turning the sod at the new development at Crookstown for Kilmurry GAA.

Members of Kilmurry GAA, councillors, TDs and Cork Lord Mayor, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan, as well as GAA President Larry McCarthy at the sod turning of their new pitch development at Crookstown on Friday.

THERE was a huge turnout on Friday when GAA President Larry McCarthy turned a sod at Crookstown on a new €500,000 facility for Kilmurry GAA club.

Kilmurry’s base at Coolduv just a short distance from the village has struggled to accommodate the growing number of players at all age levels in the club which they share with St Val’s Ladies Football Club, which also boasts a growing club membership.

The club were able to source a field in nearby Crookstown and they’re planning to develop a full scale pitch, a car park and community walkway at the location. The overall development will see €300,000 for the on-site works while the purchase of the site cost €200,000.

The club is the beneficiary of some funding from a fund to support the development of sports facilities around the country but the club is now involved in a massive fund-raising drive to make up the difference.

Friday’s proceedings - described by Kilmurry GAA stalwarts as a historic day for the club - got underway as Larry McCarthy turned the sod in the presence of Cork Mayor, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, various councillors, Cork GAA chairman Mark Sheehan and the chairpeople of the various divisional boards around the county, as well as some club members.

Then the sod-turning party travelled to the Kilmurry GAA complex at Coolduv where an underage training session was underway under the supervision of the Junior A squad.

The GAA contingent were joined by a number of Ukrainian familiies who have moved to the area following the Russian invasion of their homeland. A number of them are already training with the club, a Kilmurry spokesman said.