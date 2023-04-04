Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Future of former Mallow Central Hotel once again coming under the spotlight

Cork county councillor says former hotel is “little more than a monument to dereliction’

The former Central Hotel in Mallow. Expand

Close

The former Central Hotel in Mallow.

The former Central Hotel in Mallow.

The former Central Hotel in Mallow.

corkman

Bill Browne

THE future of the delipidated former Central Hotel in Mallow has once again come under the spotlight, with one local county councillor describing the crumbling building as “little more than a monument to dereliction.”

Cllr Gearóid Murphy has said Cork County Council should give serious consideration to issuing a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the building, funded through a new Government scheme aimed at facilitating local authorities to purchase, restore and repurpose derelict properties.

Privacy