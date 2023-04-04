Future of former Mallow Central Hotel once again coming under the spotlight

THE future of the delipidated former Central Hotel in Mallow has once again come under the spotlight, with one local county councillor describing the crumbling building as “little more than a monument to dereliction.”

Cllr Gearóid Murphy has said Cork County Council should give serious consideration to issuing a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the building, funded through a new Government scheme aimed at facilitating local authorities to purchase, restore and repurpose derelict properties.

Cllr Murphy’s comments came after it emerged that officials from the council’s Property Activation and Regeneration Unit are to meet with the owners of the building to discuss their plans for the site.

Last August it emerged that plans were being drawn up to redevelop the landmark town centre building, which has lain idle since its doors closed in 2007, following confirmation that it had been purchased by a local property developer for an undisclosed sum.

It was understood that provisional plans included re-opening part of the building as a hotel with a roof top terrace restaurant overlooking Mallow Town Park and the incorporation of a mix of ground-floor retail units facing onto Davis Street.

However, a firm set of plans have yet to be formerly proposed for the site, prompting Cllr Murphy’s call at this week’s meeting of the Kanturk/Mallow municipal district committee for the council “to do all within its power to ensure this issue is dealt with once and for all.”

He had recently called on the council to issue a CPO for the site, given the lack of progress in its development.

“This site has become little more than a monument to dereliction on the main street of the town. While I am glad to see the council is engaging with the owner, I would again strongly suggest that the COP option remain on the table as this property has been left to deteriorate for years,” said Cllr Murphy.

Cllr James Kennedy (Lab) it was now time that the owner of the site revealed their long-term plans for it.

“While we had been given an assurance that the project is going ahead, it is now time for the owner to step up to the plate. The people of Mallow deserve for the owners to put their cards on the table and reveal what their intentions are,” said Cllr Kennedy.

“If they want to sell it on, that is their business. But, I would hope they are going ahead with their plans. Either way, it is time this issue was settled once and for all,” he added.

The district officer for Cork county Council’s Kanturk/Mallow municipal district, Clair Barr, said she would keep councillors updated on the progress of discussions between the site’s owner and council officials.

“The owner is engaging with us, so it looks like we are getting somewhere,” said Ms Barr.

“We are on top of this and should they need to come back with a CPO, they will,” she added.