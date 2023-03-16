Future of Fermoy SouthDoc to once gain come under the spotlight

THE future of the South Doc service in Fermoy will once again come under the spotlight in a motion coming before next Monday’s monthly meeting of Cork County Council’s northern area committee.

Speculation has been rife for months that the Fermoy service could be closed down and relocated to Cork City or Glanmire, with local public representatives calling for a firm commitment that the service will not be lost to the North Cork town.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, replying to a query form Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock, said last September the HSE had insisted there were “no plans” to discontinue the Fermoy service.

However, this has did little to quell speculation that Fermoy service is to close, prompting Cllr Frank O’Flynn’s motion at next week’s meeting calling on the HSE to make a definitive statement on the issue.

His motion requests that Cork County Council call on the HSE and SouthDoc to “allay public fears” by confirming in writing that negotiations are not in place to relocate the Fermoy service and that it will remain in the town.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s meeting, Cllr O’Flynn said this was a matter of grave concern to the public as well as staff and management at Fermoy SouthDoc.

“Rumours about the future of the Fermoy service have been circulating for a long time. This is a vitally important service that covers a massive hinterland and it would be a huge blow to the area if it were to close forcing people to travel long distances to access the essential medical care they are entitled to,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

“The uncertainty surrounding the future of the Fermoy SouthDoc has caused a lot of upset locally and I can assure the public that I and other local public representatives will continue to fight tooth and nail to ensure the service is not lost to the area,” he added.