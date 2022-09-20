Fury as TII reveals works to repair Fermoy roads will not start until 2024

One county councillor has branded a letter from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) confirming a programme of repair work on roads in Fermoy will not start until 2024 as an insult and a ‘kick in the teeth’ for the town.

FURIOUS Cork county councillors have slammed Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) after it emerged it could be two-years before repair works are undertaken to remedy what one described as the “appalling state” of the main roads in Fermoy town.

This despite the fact that a programme of pavement renewal and safety works along Patrick St has been programmed by TII since 2019. A request by the council seeking ‘urgent repair funds’ from TII to repair the roads also seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

In a letter to the council’s northern area committee ITT said that while further sections of the town’s road network had now also been identified as being in need to repairs, they anticipate in will be 2024 before the works get underway.

The revelation has gone down like a lead balloon with local councillors, including Cllr Frank O’Flynn (FF) who said the response from TII was “simply not good enough”.

“The road surfaces in Patrick St, McCurtain St and Pearse Square are in an appalling state This is one of the busiest towns in north Cork and yet its roads are like something you might see in Calcutta, little more than dirt tracks, Hardly a day goes by without a member of the public getting on to me giving out about their condition,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

“Now, we are told that nothing will be done to fix them until 2024. That is simply not good enough. I am requesting that this committee write to TII expressing in the strongest possible terms that we cannot, and will not, wait until 2024 before something is done about this,” he added.

Cllr Noel McCarty (FG) was equally angered by the TII response, describing it as little more than “a kick in the teeth” for Fermoy.

“I was shocked when I read the TII letter. We have been raising this with TII for more than three years, during which time the condition of the roads have been deteriorating even further. It does not make any sense that yet again Fermoy is being ignored and put on the long finger,” said Cllr McCarthy.

“I would view TII’s response as an insult and little more than a kick in the teeth for Fermoy,” he added.

Like Cllr O’Flynn, he was at pains to point out the blame for this fell squarely on the shoulders of TII and not Cork County Council.

“I know that senior council officials have been pushing this issue, but it is down to TII to provide the funding for repair works,” said Cllr McCarthy.

He suggested a delegation led by senior council officials petition TII directly for the funding to undertake the repair works.

“This is an emergency. The main streets of Fermoy are in an shocking condition and we can’t wait until 2024 for that to be addressed,” said Cllr McCarthy.