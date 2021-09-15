Further road works loom as N22 contractor named

There have been significant delays on the N22 near Macroom during the summer.

BuMPER-to-bumper traffic on the road into Macroom near Coolcower is likely to get worse before it gets significantly better following the appointment of a contractor to begin work on resurfacing the main road between Cork and Killarney.

There have been delays of up to an hour for traffic travelling towards Macroom during the summer as Irish Water carried out pipe-replacement work in the area.

Drivers had been complaining for a long time previously as the road surface had been in a very poor state for a considerable period.

“I have been informed that Cork County Council have appointed Priority Construction to undertake this important – and long-overdue – resurfacing work on the N22 at Coolcower,” local Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan said this week.

“This has been something I have worked hard to initiate, and I have been in regular contact with the Department of Transport over the past number of months to expedite the project.

“I have been told that work will begin imminently, and it should be completed by the end of this year.”