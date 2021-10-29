Further increases in COVID infection rates in every Cork LEA

THE infection rates for COVID-19 have continued to climb in Local Electoral Areas as Kanturk LEA has been recorded as having the highest proportional number of infections related to population for the third successive week.

What will be doubly concerning for those in Public Health is that the number of people infected appears to have increased by 50% in a week. There were 274 cases of the illness in the LEA in the two week up to October 25, up 24 from the 250 cases in the two weeks up to October 18. There had been an increase of 16 cases recorded in the two week period up to October 18.

The LEA now has an infection rate of 1098.9 per 100,000 of the population, up from1002.6 in the recording period up to October. The infection rate 938.4 the previous week. It’s the LEA with the highest infection rate in County Cork and is one of a small but growing number of LEAs throughout Ireland with an infection rate in the highest infection category, more than 950 cases per 100,000 population.

In Mallow, the infection rate is also climbing as this week there were 252 cases recorded in Mallow in the two week period up to October 25. Given that Mallow’s population is 29,157, this produces an infection rate per 100,000 of 864.3, up from 834.3 last week.

Three weeks Mallow LEA had the country’s highest infection rate. In the two week period up to October 4, Mallow LEA’s infection rate was 898.6 per 100,000. For the week beginning, October 11, it was down to 689.4 per 100,000 – but last week, the infection rate began to climb again as 243 cases were reported in the area .

The upward trend in the infection rate is also being reflected in Macroom LEA, where it is now 445.1, having been at 428.8 last week. This was a rise from from 320.3 in the two weeks up to October 11. The number of cases has risen to 164 reported infections from 143 in the two week period up to October 18.

In Fermoy LEA, the infection rate has risen from 428.5 on October 18 to 508.2 which was the rate recorded in the two weeks up to October 24. There were 185 cases in Fermoy in the two weeks up to Monday October 25, up from 156 cases in the previous two week period.

The national average for case numbers per LEA now stands at 587.1 cases per 100,000 people.

CORK LEA INFECTION RATES

LEA INFECTION RATES ACTUAL CASES

Bantry 949.9 213

Skibbereen 914.8 277

Bandon/Kinsale 335.4 125

Macroom 445.1 164

Kamturk 1098.9 274

Mallow 864.3 252

Fermoy 508.2 185

Midleton 347.7 158

Cork City N West 564.4 238

Cork City S Cent 447.4 173

Carrigaline 375.6 132

Cobh 621.4 212

Cork City S West 467.6 220

Cork City S East 390.4 167 Cork City N East 564.4 238