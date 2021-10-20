Furious Mallow traders slam pilot pedestrianisation scheme

Some of the Mallow traders who co-signed the letter calling for the scrapping of the pilot pedestrianisation scheme. L-R: Ray Kirby, O’Keeffe’s Newsagents Tuckey’s Hill; Susan O’ Sullivan, Fitness Solutions; Deirdre Foley, Dee’s Barber Shop; Mark Powell, manager World of Wonder; Catriona Cronin, The Lime House; Vincent And Una Downes, Vincent Downes Menswear; Mev Hilci, Lara Barber Shop and Catherine, Barry Barry’s Menswear.

FURIOUS Mallow traders have called for the scrapping of the temporary pedestrianisation initiative in the town centre on Saturday’s saying it has decimated trade on what is normally their busiest day of the week.

As previously reported in The Corkman, some businesses have said their Saturday trade is down by as much as 40% since the County Council-backed pilot initiative commenced last month.

A group of more than 20 traders on Lower Davis St and O’Brien St, independent of Mallow Chamber, have signed an open letter seen by The Corkman calling on council officials and local councillors to call a halt to the initiative citing “the negative impact pedestrianisation is having on trading life” and “stress and distress” it is causing to local business owners.

The letter said that while Mallow Chamber had already made “strong representations” on the issue during a meeting with council officials earlier this month, their plight has fallen on deaf ears.

It said that while that both council officials and local councillors have been fully briefed on the situation and while officials have acknowledged the difficulties the initiative has caused traders “they chose to steam roll ahead regardless”.

The letter said that when the initiative was first mooted under the Government’s ‘Outdoor Summer’ strategy to support traders hit by the Covid pandemic it received a “broad stroke acceptance” from local businesses.

“This was on the understanding that the objective of this project, was to enhance the streetscape and support businesses and cafés post the long extended Covid lockdown from January through to May/June,” read the letter.

However, the traders said the ‘Feet On The Street’ entertainment festival was not what had been envisioned, further pointing out that previous experience of using the town centre for entertainment purposes during business hours was “ never conducive to the trading life of the street”.

“To roll this project out in the last quarter of the year in the run up to the Christmas trading period, is showing blatant disregard to, and a lack of knowledge of, the business and trading life of the town,” read the letter.

“Further to this, to roll it out on a Saturday, the busiest trading day of the week has been detrimental to the business and economic life of the streets.”

The letter described what it claimed was the “blithe disregard” of the (council’s) Municipal District to the concerns of local businesses as “reprehensible” and called for a further break and reduction in commercial rates to offset the loses incurred by the initiative.

It said regardless of whether the pilot project was ultimately deemed to be a success or a failure, those heading up the initiative would not incur any loss or face any consequences “unlike those whose very livelihoods have been affected.”

“Those in the decision-making process have had the good fortune not to endure loss of income throughout the Covid pandemic,” read the letter.

“Their continued disregard at this time towards the businesses, their ratepayers, who have suffered losses and closures during the Covid-19 lockdowns shows a complete disconnect from, and disregard for, the reality of what is happening on the ground,” it concluded.

In a statement issued to The Corkman, Cork County Council said the six-week pilot ‘Feet On The Street’ was introduced following “extensive consultation and active engagement with local businesses Mallow chamber and local councillors.”

The authority said it welcomed feedback on the project and would continue to engage with local business and stakeholders on the initiative.

“Feedback to date has been largely positive, with improved traffic flow and increased footfall about the town being noted by businesses and the public,” read the statement.

The authority made clear its intention fulfil its commitment to the project up until Saturday, October 30.

“After this date Cork County Council will again consult with local stakeholders and businesses to review the ‘Feet On The Street’ initiative,” read the statement.