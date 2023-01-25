Funeral of victim of violent incident in Cork hospital to take place

The late Matthew Healy, who was assaulted and died in the Mercy Hospital at the weekend.

The funeral of Matthew Healy (right), the 89-year-old retired farmer who died following a violent incident at the Mercy Hospital in Cork on Sunday morning, will take place today (Thursday) in St. Mary’s Church in Berrings.

Mr Healy, whose death occurred just three weeks after that of his wife, Delia, was described this week as an ‘absolute gentleman’ by his neighbour, Cllr Michael Looney. “He was the first person to welcome me to Berrings when I moved here years ago,” said the Fianna Fáil elected member of Macroom and Millstreet Municipal District Council.