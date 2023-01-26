Cork

Funeral in Cork of 'one of the gentlest people you could meet'

The late Matthew Healy, who was assaulted and died in the Mercy Hospital at the weekend. Expand

corkman

Concubhar Ó Liatháin

The funeral of the retired farmer who was fatally injured in a violent incident at Cork’s Mercy University Hospital on Sunday took place today (Thursday), little more than three weeks after the family said goodbye to his wife and their mother.

Matthew Healy,89, was described as one of the ‘gentlest people you could meet’ by Fr Patrick McCarthy during the funeral mass in St. Mary’s Church in Berrings. 

