Funeral in Cork of 'one of the gentlest people you could meet'

The funeral of the retired farmer who was fatally injured in a violent incident at Cork’s Mercy University Hospital on Sunday took place today (Thursday), little more than three weeks after the family said goodbye to his wife and their mother.

Matthew Healy,89, was described as one of the ‘gentlest people you could meet’ by Fr Patrick McCarthy during the funeral mass in St. Mary’s Church in Berrings.

The retired farmer died just weeks after his wife Delia, leaving a large circle of children, grandchildren and friends bereft. He was allegedly attacked on Sunday morning in CUH, where he was a patient, and died from his injuries. A man has been charged with his murder.

“Everyday life was tough and hard. However, goodness triumphed over hardship, for he was one of the gentlest people you could meet,” Fr. McCarthy said.

“Matthew and his recently deceased wife came to this church often.

“Each person has a story to tell of Matthew. Many of them are personal to you. A fond memory. Something that brings a smile to your face. I have heard many of them over the last few days,” said the priest.

There was "great sadness" in the community following the passing of Mr Healy. He stressed that everyone "felt the pain" of the Healy family.

Among the mementos placed near the coffin were a picture of Matthew and Delia with their grandchild Matthew, who is named after his grandfather; an iPad to signify Matthew’s lifelong love for all things technological; and rosary beads, as prayer and religion were very important to Mr Healy.

“What we can say is that being nourished at God’s table he became a leaven for his family and community. Each person here has a story to tell of Matthew, many of them are personal to you: a fond memory, something that brings a smile to your face as you do so. I have heard many of them in these last few days,” Fr McCarthy said, adding that Matthew and Delia “meant the world to their family”.

“A number of you are joining us today on the internet. Many may be surprised to hear that Matthew was keen on technology, owning a video camera back in" the 1970s and ’80s: the big heavy ones you’d have to carry on your shoulders. Our local school used to ask him to record their major events. On our mementos table is his iPad which, among other things, he used to follow the mass locally on webcam when he wasn’t well enough to come to church,” Fr McCarthy said.

“He was proud of each and every one of his children and grandchildren, always asking after them. The picture on the table of mementos was taken on the occasion of the birth of the grandchild named after him 13 years ago.

"It is a beautiful picture with real joy on the faces of Matthew and Delia.

"May that picture, with the joy it expresses, be our lasting memory of both Matthew and Delia. May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.”

The grandchildren of the deceased were active participants in the mass as they read prayers of the faithful at the altar.

The Berrings Church Choir led the congregation in the music while two of the adult children of the deceased went to the altar to recite the readings.

At the start of the noon mass, Fr McCarthy offered his condolences to the Healy family on behalf of Most Reverend William Crean, Bishop of Cloyne.

Fr McCarthy was joined at the mass by Fr Paddy Buckley, PP of Inniscarra, Fr Damien Lynch who now serves in Mallow but was a former curate in Berrings, and Fr Jack Hogan, a retired parish priest living locally. Fr Pat McCarthy, Chaplain of MUH, was also in attendance at the mass.

Following the recessional hymn Nearer my God to Thee, Mr Healy was laid to rest in a private ceremony. Mr Healy is survived by his three children, Vincent, Gerard, Claire and predeceased by his daughter Christine. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, three sisters, extended family and a wide circle of friends.