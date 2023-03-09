Fundraising concert in memory of Kiskeam’s Agnes to be held in Church of the Sacred Heart

Elle Marie O’ Dwyer will perform at ‘An Evening of Music and Song in memory of Agnes’ in Kiskeam on St. Patrick’s night.

Traditional Musician Denis Curtin will be on stage for ‘An Evening of Music and Song in memory of Agnes’ in Kiskeam on St. Patrick’s night

A Concert in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kiskeam on St. Patrick’s Night in memory of the late Agnes Cronin will benefit the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork and Scoil Mhuire, Kiskeam.

One of Kiskeam’s best loved natives Agnes Cronin will be fondly remembered on St. Patrick’s night during a concert in the Church of the Sacred Heart, proceeds of which will benefit Scoil Mhuire, Kiskeam and the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork.

Sadly, Agnes passed away in January 2022 after bravely battling a terminal illness and her retirement as principal from Scoil Mhuire, Kiskeam in April 2021 had to be a low key event with only a handful of family and colleagues present because of the pandemic restrictions at the time

Now, her family is hoping that the entire local community will get together and properly celebrate her retirement at the concert dedicated to Agnes’ memory, her love of live and music, .

“As I retire, I am happy to say that I loved teaching all my life, in a school that I loved, in a community that I will love to my dying day” – These were the heartfelt and since poignant sentiments expressed by Agnes on the day she retired.

She recalled the wonderful memories she had and how honoured she was to have been part of a great school. Fr Jim Kennelly described Agnes as a wonderful teacher and principal saying that ‘she spread light and reflected light by her kindness, easy manner, sense of humour and hospitality’.

Agnes’ daughter Michelle told The Corkman that music helped her mum through a lot of her illness.

“It helped pass long days in the hospital. Nurses would often suggest their favourite songs and often break into song during the night shifts!

“Thank You to the Bons Secour Hospital, Cork and thank you to Scoil Mhuire, Kiskeam. The proceeds from the concert will be divided between both.

“We want to thank the Oncology department in the Bons Secour Hospital, Cork and especially Eileen Kelleher and her team for the fantastic care Mum received over the four years in their care. She often described the staff as her second family!”

Michelle added that Agnes made some great friends there and that was a huge comfort to her own family.

“We are only too aware that not everyone’s hospital experience is a positive one and especially in the current climate. However, Mum received wonderful care over the time of her illness and the hospital staff spoke so kindly about her good humour, courage and of course her style!” Michelle said.

Agnes thoroughly enjoyed working in Kiskeam National School. She had wonderful memories of teaching there and was honoured to be part of such a great team. She was so proud of the hundreds of pupils she taught over the years and meeting them around the locality brought her great joy. Agnes had a wonderful relationship with her colleagues and often spoke of the banter and laughter in the staff room.

The concert, entitled ‘An Evening of Song and Music in memory of Agnes’ will see performances from talented musicians, mystery guests, well known musician Denis Curtin and Freemount Songstress Elle-Marie O’Dwyer.

Tickets priced at €20 can be purchased from local business and family members. The Concert will start at 8pm in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kiskeam on St. Patrick’s night, March 17. Call 087 9832381 for further information