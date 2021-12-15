Funding awards to local groups

Mourneabbey Community Council was among the groups to receive funding under Cork County Council's Community Development Initiative in north Cork.

SIGNIFICANT grants have been allocated to groups across North Cork have been announced by Cork County Council under the authority’s Community Development Initiative.

Financial support ranging from €1,000 to €25.000 has been allocated to projects across the county.

Cllr John Paul O’Shea welcomed the allocations. “Cork County Council received many applications for this year’s fund – which shows the interest in the initiative – and many community groups from North Cork have been approved funding.

“The projects approved range from the refurbishment of community halls, the upgrading of walkways, equipment purchases such as tables, chairs and mowers, plus many more.”

Among the successful applicants from North Cork were: Ballyhea GAA - €10,000, Mourneabbey Community Council - €10,000, Newmarket Sports & Leisure - €9,000, Rockchapel Community Centre - €5,000, Liscarroll Community Council - €10,000, Lombardstown Tennis Club - €6,000, Mallow Town FC - €1,300, Mallow Triathlon Club - €2,000, Le Cheile FRC - €7,000, Millstreet Pitch & Putt Club - €1,000, Charleville Incubation Units, E-Centre, Charleville - €10,000, Charleville Men’s Shed - €6,700, North Cork Drama Festival - €5,000, Freemount Community Development Association - €8,000, Freemount GAA Club - €1,000, CYMS Hall, Newmarket - €5,000,Dromina Community Council - €10,000, Kanturk Tidy Towns - €2,500, Kilshannig Community Development - €1,600, iskeam GAA - €10,000, Knocknagree Fairfield Tidy Towns Committee - €2,000, Laharn Community Action CLG - €5,000, Gilbert Centre, IWA Mallow - €1,000, Kanturk & District Community Council - €8,000, Twopothouse Development Association - €5,000, Aubane Social Club - €1,800, Ballydesmond Handball Club - €3,000, Boherbue Irish Girl Guides - €1,500.,, Castlemagner Community Development Ass - €2,700,Grenagh Village Renewal - €3,800