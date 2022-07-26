Funding approved for 137 new affordable homes in Mallow

The new Mallow homes are among 337 new units planned for four towns across Cork under the Housing For All plan and Affordable Housing Fund.

MALLOW will be the big winner following the announcement of a more than €25million funding package that will see 337 new affordable homes built at four locations across County Cork.

Under the initiative announced by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien 134 new affordable purchase homes will build on a site at St Joseph’s Road in Mallow under the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) and the Government’s Housing for All strategy.

It is hoped the announcement will go some way to addressing the chronic local housing shortage, particularly within the context of expected population growth figures contained within the recently published Cork County Development Plan (2022-2028).

It has predicted Mallow’s population, which according to the 2016 census stood at 12,459, will expand to 15,351 over the six-year life span of the Development Plan – an increase of 2,892 people.

The plan said that in order to accommodate this level of population growth, Mallow will need an additional 1,105 additional housing units by 2028.

In addition to the new Mallow homes, Minister O’Brien said that a further 112 affordable purchase homes will be built in Kinsale, 31 in Clonakilty and 60 new cost rental homes in Carriagline

Under the Housing For All plan, the Government has set a target of delivering 54,000 affordable units by 2030, 36,000 of which will be affordable purchase homes, with the remainder costs rental units.

It has been allocated an annual budget of €4 billion to assist the delivery of local authority housing for both purchase and rent under the Affordable Housing Fund.

Announcing the funding for the four Cork projects, Minister O’Brien said the first of the 337 new Cork homes would be ready to occupy next year.

“I visited County Cork recently and I have to commend the progressive executives and elected members in both the City and County Councils who are continuously seeking opportunities for new homes across the county,” said Minister O’Brien.

“Government are very much aware of the need to significantly increase our supply of all types of housing – social housing, affordable housing, cost rental and indeed private housing. We have a plan, it’s beginning to take hold, and we will continue to use every tool in our armoury to provide much needed homes for our people,” he pledged.