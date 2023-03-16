Fun Kilcorney tractor run to support Marymount Hospice

Pictured at the launch of the Ned Tarrant Memorial Tractor Run in Kilcorney were Matthew Sheehan, Dan Joe Collins, David Murphy, Johnny Sheehan, Humphrey Healy, Patrick Buckley and Pat Cremin. Picture John Tarrant

Tractors will be revving up in Kilcorney on Sunday, April 2 for a tractor run in support of Marymount Hospice that will also remember Ned Tarrant, a local farmer whose untimely passing in 2018 shocked the community.

Banteer Macra along with the Kilcorney community will again get together to organise the tractor run to remember the popular figure and also raise funds for a worthwhile cause in Marymount Hospice.

“Tractor and vintage enthusiasts are coming out in support and the public are invited to what promises to be a fantastic day,” said organising spokesman Patrick Buckley. Patrick added that this year they are taking a new picturesque run covering close on a 30km route which will add interest.

Meanwhile, Marymount needs to raise €3 million each year through fundraising initiatives in order to sustain its current level of service provision.

“We are so proud to be able to support such a worthy charity as Marymount Hospice, hopefully there will be a big turnout to support the run”, said Patrick.

Registration for the tractor run takes place from 12 noon in Kilcorney Social Centre, and the entry fee is €20 per tractor. Tractors will depart at 1pm from Kilcorney via Crinloo Bog, taking in Nadd, Banteer Ball Alley, left after the Glen Theatre onto Derry Cross, Cronin’s Cross and veering left to Elbow Lane and returning to Healy’s Bar for a barbeque and live entertainment.