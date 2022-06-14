Fulbright scholar accolades for local students

Eílís Ní Iarlaithe from Baile Mhúirne, a teacher qualified from Mary Immaculate College Limerick and a past pupil of Coláiste Ghobnatan, Baile Mhúirne, receives her Fulbright award at a ceremony in Iveagh House in Dublin last week.

FORMER past pupils of Scoil Mhuire in Kanturk and Coláiste Ghobnatan in Baile Mhúirne have been named among this year’s recipients of prestigious Fulbright scholarships, awards which will see them head for a year to a US university for the next academic year.

UCC Law student Darragh Ó Caoimh from Kanturk, a winner of the inter university Moot Court competition, and Eilís Ní Iarlaithe, who has qualified as a teacher from Mary Immaculate College of Education, who hails from Baile Mhúirne, were among ten Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistants selected by the US-Ireland educational partnership.

Their awards, as well as awards for thirty scholars and students, were presented at a ceremony in the Department of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Dublin, Iveagh House, last week.

Both Eilís and Darragh will now get a once in a lifetime opportunity to spend next year teaching Irish to students in the University of Montana while also pursuing their own academic studies.

“It’s been my personal and professional ambition for a long time to get a Fulbright Scholarship and I’m really grateful for this opportunity to teach Irish to students and also to promote Irish culture while I myself will be immersed in American culture,” Eilís said, as she accepted the award.

Eilís is at present teaching in a Gaelscoil in Limerick, Gaelscoil Chaladh an Treoigh and she’s also in the middle of Master’s Degree in Education in Mary Immaculate College of Education.

According to Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary General, Joe Hackett, the Fulbright scholarships provide a ‘transformational experience’ for individuals and play a crucial role in sustaining the close relationship that Ireland and the United States share’.

The next round of applications for Fulbright Scholarships opens on August 31. See www.fulbright.ie for further information.