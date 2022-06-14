Fuel thefts at ‘all time high’ as petrol and diesel prices spiral

THE spiralling cost of fuel at the pumps has seen so-called ‘drive offs’ from service stations increase to “an all time high” and a dramatic increase in thefts of agricultural ‘green’ diesel from farmyards.

That’s according to Fermoy-based Garda crime prevention officer Sergeant John Kelly, who has reiterated a warning to service station owners to take precautions against people filling up and driving off without paying for their fuel.

He recently told the Corkman of one example in Mallow where the driver of a car with false number plates filled up their tank and sped off the forecourt without paying.

He spoke about how another rural service station in North Cork fell victim to two ‘drive-offs’ within the space of two-hours – costing the operator almost €200.

Sgt Kelly said that while in the past incidents of this nature had been relatively rare, Gardaí have seen it happening more frequently over recent weeks due to the spiralling cost of petrol and diesel.

“I would say that from our experience this type of crime is now at an all time high. In the Cork North division alone, we are receiving reports of it happening on a daily basis,” said Sgt Kelly.

“One obvious way to address this is for owners to install ‘pay before you fill’ systems, which are already widely in use,” he added.

Sgt Kelly said Gardaí were also seeing a marked increase in thefts of agricultural diesel from farmyards.

“The kind of people who do this are obviously not too concerned about their tanks being dipped. However, they could be hit with a hefty fine if caught,” he warned.

“Our advice to farmers would be to ensure their diesel tanks are well secured and, if possible, kept out of sight,” he added.

Sgt Kelly’s comments came following the release of an AA Ireland survey on Tuesday, which has revealed that petrol prices had risen by 11.5% over the previous fortnight, up from an average of €1.91 per litre to €2.13.

This is 41% more expensive than last year and 66% more expensive than two years ago. Diesel is now 45% more expensive than last year, jumping from €1.41 per litre to €2.05 per litre.

Figures from the AA show it now costs the average motorist €750 more than last year to fill their petrol car for the year, with the average diesel driver now spending €640 more per year compared to 2021.

Their survey more than 4,200 motorists, undertaken in early June, found that 27% of respondents spend more than €100 per month on petrol while 34% spend the equivalent on diesel.

However, based on average prices last Monday, that had risen to €108 for a petrol car.

The survey found the costs of fuel was having a significant impact on family budgets, particularly in rural areas where people are more dependent on their cars for travel due to a lack of public transport.

Just over 40% of those surveyed said the cost of fuel has had an impact on the amount they spend on their weekly food shop, while almost half admitted they have had to cut down on family leisure activities.

AA Ireland spokesperson Anna Cullen said the survey showed that 80% of Irish motorists are being affected by rising fuel prices, with more than half of those saying the impact has been “significant”.

“We are reaching very worrying levels in terms of fuel costs and the survey shows that these fuel costs are affecting other areas of family life, such as food shopping and family activities,” said Ms Cullen.