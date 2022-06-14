Cork

Fuel thefts at ‘all time high’ as petrol and diesel prices spiral

AA figures show cost of filling up a petrol tank rose by €8 in the space of a fortnight

Close

Bill Browne

THE spiralling cost of fuel at the pumps has seen so-called ‘drive offs’ from service stations increase to “an all time high” and a dramatic increase in thefts of agricultural ‘green’ diesel from farmyards.

That’s according to Fermoy-based Garda crime prevention officer Sergeant John Kelly, who has reiterated a warning to service station owners to take precautions against people filling up and driving off without paying for their fuel.

