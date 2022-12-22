FRS bids farewell to Dan

‘Over and out’ were the parting words of Dan O’Riordan after an incredible 46 years working across a variety of roles in the Farm Relief Services.

Family and work colleagues gathered in force last week for a retirement party honouring the hard-working Newmarket man and Area manager at the Kanturk based FRS and Fencing Systems.

Having been founded in 1977 with a three man relief milking service for 33 farmers, today FRS has developed into a multi-service vibrant business, serving thousands of customers in the agriculture and non-agri sectors.

“”I started as a coordinator for part-time relief milkers before Chief Executive Peter Byrne gave me a big task in 1982, appointed as National Development Officer, based in Roscrea, I travelled the length and breadth of the country.

“Three years later, I was given a further daunting challenge on setting up a relief service in South Kerry where in time, it fell into a solid footing”, said Dan.

“When I returned to Kanturk, we had amalgamated with Newmarket and Boherbue, the Service located at my new home in Newmarket, the telephone calls started from 6.30am regarding hoof care and other matters right up to 9.30pm when farmers had an indication of the weather forecast for the following day.

“My wife Mary assisted and she has been my shining light and armour for all those years”, he said.

As the business grew and numbers expanded the FRS Co-op rented its first office in Kanturk. Dan was appointed full time manager where the fencing business grew thanks to his driven commitment and energy that enhanced operations.

“We got a breakthrough for a fencing contract for the Watergrasshill bypass, that was followed by Ballincollig and Ennis. Those ventures proved extremely profitable and helped in no small way to the purchase of a four acre green field site at Dromalour outside Kanturk for a purpose built office and base”, said Dan.

Today, Kanturk is Headquarters for Cork and Limerick operations and the retiring manager acknowledged the key role played by operators with FRS since its founding.

“It has taken a huge commitment, there are so many people who made the business a success story and I’m deeply honoured to have worked with all involved. Key to the development was a progressive Advisory Committee who gave of their time to promote FRS,” Dan said.

Founding chairman Noel Corkery was succeeded by John Forde, John Joe O’Connell, Donal Lehane and current Chairman Tim Leader applauded the in-depth knowledge of the retiring manager as a huge strength to FRS.

In turn Dan, commended the support from national level over the years.

“I want to acknowledge the support of head office, particularly former CEO Peter Byrne. For me, he has been a team leader, team mentor and great friend”, he said.

Dan was overwhelmed by the number of old and new colleagues and friends who turned up to give him a great send off including current CEO of FRS Network Colin Donnery.

Best wishes were extended to newly appointed Area Manager Pat O’Sullivan from Gneeveguilla who fills the boots occupied by a lifetime servant Dan O’Riordan.