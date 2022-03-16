From Kyiv to North Cork

Nadia Dobrianska, a refugee from Kviv now living in north Cork at the home of a friend of a friend with her parents and a cousin with a baby.

WHILE news bulletins in Ireland lead with the number of days it’s been since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it has a different but related meaning for Nadia Dobrianska who left her home in Kyiv three weeks ago shortly after she heard the first explosions.

On that day, February 24, Nadia left her home in Kyiv and she doesn’t know when or if she can go back. She and her family are now staying with friends of friends in north Cork, having landed in Ireland on Friday last.

Nadia, a project manager at the human rights project, Zmina, along with her brother had to convince her elderly parents to leave their home in the Ukrainian capital and head west to a relative’s house to avoid the risk of being caught in the artillery attack anUkr air strikes on the city which were just getting underway three weeks ago.

“There are five of us, me, my parents, my cousin and her baby,” said Nadia. “The men, my brother and my cousin’s husband had to stay in Ukraine as they could be called up to serve in the army.”

Now they are in a rural location in north Cork and, while they are settling in and being made feel welcome by their hosts, the only certainty is that they won’t be going back to Ukraine until the shelling is over.

Nadia has been in touch with her relatives still in Ukraine who are living with the daily risk of attack from Russian air strikes or missiles or artillery shells.

“I try to convince them to go to safety but they make excuses, they want to be near their men who are fighting to look after them.”

Her brother and her cousin’s husband are in territorial defence unit, a paramilitary group which is attached to the army and tasked with defending local neighborhoods against attack but they could be called up at anytime.

“My family, me and my parents and my brother all left straight away, February 24, right when the bombing started. My cousin and her husband left before that - he had this hunch that things would not be good.

Nadia explained that many people were reluctant to move at first because they thought that, despite the long build up by the Russians along the Ukrainian border to the North, East and South, this is what the Russians had been doing since the war first began in 2014.

“There have been cases of Russian build up on the border quite a few times since 2014.

“In 2014 we were expecting a full scale invasion of Ukraine - I remember I was working with a think tank back then and I had to go to Peru on an exchange programme and I remember emailing them as, back then at the end of February 2014, the Russians were invading Crimea, and I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to go as the Russians might close the sky.

“It didn’t happen back then but we were scared to death.”

She remembered feeling guilty because she was a woman and, if there was a war, she wouldn’t be conscripted like the men.

“Thank God I didn’t do anything stupid,” she recalls.

“The war back then was really petrifying - it wasn’t as massive as the current war but it was really scary, so much so that I lost the feeling of security in my own land ever since.

“Years later, in Spring of 2021, the Russians again began to build up and I remember a friend from Belfast, where I had been working and living for a year and a half prior to that, texting me to ask how I was and I responded that they had done that before and they’re rattling their sabres and nothing’s going to happen.

“And then it didn’t in 2021.

“I started taking seriously this whole new threat only in January when an Irish friend of mine messaged me and said ‘do you think that Putin’s going to invade’ and I wondered why are you asking me this?

“Then I started following the news in the western media because we didn’t hear the threats in our Ukrainian media because there it was ‘business as usual, Russians are at it again’.”

She said this time,however, it was different and she started getting calls from the BBC and hearing comments.

“The week before the invasion, Russia recognised the independence of their puppet states in the east of Ukraine and I started feeling this is looking bad for real.

“Then, of course, on Thursday, February 24, when Putin said at 5am thatil Ukraine had to be ‘deNazified’ - then we realised that was it.

“Then I started to hear explosions in my vicinity and that was the beginning of the war.”

She feels that Russia needs a ‘big big enemy to justify the invasion to their own people so they don’t question them mass murdering Ukrainians’.

“Basically we’re seeing a genocide at the moment - Russians are exterminating our people just because they can do it, bombing and shelling cities for no reason whatsoever, just because they want to, obliteraing whole towns near Kiev and in the east - for what?

“They have this bogeyman of Nazis,” she said, adding that the Russians were equating wanting to join the EU with fascism.

“It really is melting your brain - who exactly are those Nazis, are there more far right extremists in Ukraine than other countries - I don’t believe so.”

While peace talks are underway, an end to this invasion is not in sight at present. It’s unclear if the outlook will improve.

Nadia remains hopeful that she will one day get back to Ukraine once the Russians have returned to their own country.

“The best case scenario now is that Russia withdraws and I go home, they leave all the occipied territories they have been ravaging for all these years, release our political prisoners and pay reparations for all the damage they’ve done and all the people they’ve killed and destroyed infrastructure

That seems a forlorn hope for now. For today, she’s getting back in touch with the human rights project she works with to get a new structure in place so she can continue her work pending her return.

“Part of me is still there.”