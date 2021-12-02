From Derry Girls to Disney, another extraordinary role for Cork’s Siobhán

Siobhán McSweeney is to star alongside Mairéad Tyers, also from Cork, in Extraordinary on Disney +.

Siobhán McSweeney has shot to international stardom through her depiction of Sister Michael in Derry Girls.

AS the filming of the third and final series of Derry Girls concluded, the Cork born star of Derry Girls who plays the iconic part of Sister Michael was getting ready to take on her next role in a new Disney + comedy drama series

Siobhán McSweeney, who hails from Aherla but has strong links to the Múscraí Gaeltacht, is to star in ‘Extraordinary’ which is set in a world where everybody has a superpower, everybody that is except the teenage daughter of Siobhán, Jen played by fellow Cork actor Mairéad Tyers.

Her reaction when the news broker of her new part was typical of the actress who is becoming an ever present fixture of some of the top television shows.

"My new adventure. I’m bloody lucky. Lads, the scripts are just fab! Lucky lucky me.”

Production has just commenced on Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle’s eight-part irreverent comedy, which stars Mairéad Tyers as Jen, a young, painfully self-aware woman who lives in a world where everyone has a superpower except her.

Siobhán McSweeney, who plays the hilarious Sister Michael in Channel 4 cult hit Derry Girls, is Jen’s mum. She's keeping quite about what superpower she has – if her role in Derry Girl’s is anything to go by, it could be either martial arts or silencing a room of teenage schoolgirls with a stare.

Already in 2021 Siobhán has starred in The Great British Pottery Throwdown and Exploring Northern Ireland for Channel 4 and a mini series based on Graham Norton’s novel, Holding. During filming on that series in West Cork, Siobhán had an accident and broker her leg.

Sofia Oxenham from ‘Cursed’ on Netflix is to play Jen’s best friend, Carrie.