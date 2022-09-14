Friends, neighbours, clients to attend ‘Day for Damian’ in Top of Coom

Damian Dineen (left) with his wife, Lucy, and their children, Liadh, Eoghan and Liam. Damian died in December 2020 and what would have been his 50th birthday is being celebrated at Ireland's highest pub on Sunday.

Hundreds are expected to attend a special celebration at the Top of Coom on Sunday to recall a beloved local mechanic and neighbour, Damian Dineen, who died almost two years ago.

The event is being organised by Damian’s family to celebrate what would have been his 50th birthday and is aimed at raising funds for the Kerry Cancer Support Bus.

Damian, who worked with his father Diarmuid and in Randles’ Garage in Killarney before opening his own garage in Doire’n Chuilinn near Cúil Aodha. He would have a queue of cars waiting to be serviced or repaired on his driveway and he dealt with each customer as a friend and earned a repuation for top class work and fair dealing.

His wife, Lucy, and three children, Liadh., Eoghan and Liam were determined to hold a celebration of Damian’s life on his 50th birthday as he missed holding his 40th birthday party at the famous pub due to a blaze gutting the pub in April 2012.

Sunday’s events is open to all neighbours, friends and anyone who might have had their car repaired or serviced by him.