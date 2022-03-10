Freeing Ireland from triple lock is priority – O’ Connor

WHILE most people assume that Ireland’s neutrality is set out in the Constitution, the actual policy that governs it is called the ‘triple lock’, which means that any change in Ireland’s military alignment needs to be approved by a vote of both houses of the Oireachtas, in line with the policy of the Security Council of the United Nations.

That means, as Cork East TD James O’Connor pointed out to The Corkman this week, that Russia, one of five permanent members of the Security Council, has an effective veto on Ireland’s security policy, along with other permanent members of the council, the US, Great Britain, France and China.

“The Triple Lock system has to change because, as it stands, Ireland’s defence is compromised in that we’re reliant on the UN Security Council,” he said.

“The fact that the Russians have a veto on the UN Security Council on any decisions that are taken is counter productive to the integrity of our own defence policy, and that is the immediate change that is required in Ireland’s status of neutrality.”

According to the Cork East TD, the priority must be to change this, and he feels this could happen in the lifetime of the current government.

“Definitely in the ranks of Government and in Government parties there is a strong acknowledgement that, as a consequence of what happened in Ukraine, that must change and it must change urgently,” he said.

The Cork East TD added that he hopes that deputies across the Dáil would support this move:

“Any politician with a brain in their head would realise it’s not a good idea to have any Russian decision making power in our way in policing our own territory, how we defend our own territory.

“It’s not about Ireland becoming an aggressor on an international stage or becoming involved in a conflict, it’s more about the process by which Ireland is there to assist other countries in times of conflict.

“What is happening in Ukraine is deeply disturbing in the sense that they were a free and open democracy and that was relatively a new state in terms of the fact they were part of the USSR. They’ve been moving towards a more European-style democracy, away from the Soviet political era, which has only happened in the course of the last decade.

“I think it’s abhorrent when you see Russia trying to oust the sitting Government because they’re moving in a direction the Russians don’t like, where there is a value on freedom of expression, where there’s a value on higher standards of living and people having individual control of their own lives and what they do.”